7
Menu
Sports

Kenny Padi quits refereeing after GFA ban - Reports

Referee Kenny Padi Gh Referee Kennedy Paddy officiated the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts Oak in Kumasi

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak in Kumasi

GFA ban referee Kenny Padi for the rest of the season

GPL Super Clash ends in favour of Asante Kotoko

Joseph Kenny Padi will be quitting referring after the ban placed on him by the Ghana Football Association, retired Ghanaian referee Eric Owusu Mensah has disclosed

Referee Kenny Padi became the enemy of Accra Hearts of Oak fans after awarding a penalty for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

He was subsequently suspended for the rest of the league season after the Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association’s decision that he erred in awarding the penalty to Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League Matchweek 24 game against Hearts of Oak.

However, Speaking to Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the retired Ghanaian referee Eric Owusu Mensah disclosed that Padi has decided not to return to officiating after his sanction.

“I personally called him on phone after the verdict and he told me, he’s not coming back to officiating. He will quit it even after the suspension is over”.

“He even said, the incident was a clear penalty and he will take such incident as a penalty a thousand times in a game he will officiate on earth “It’s sad but that’s what happens when you don’t have people who have been on the field with experience adjudicating judgments on our game”, Kala concluded.

Also watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession
Attempt to bury boy, cow alive foiled
Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former MP
Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah
'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain
What I would do as president for one day - Sam Jonah
Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA
'What's your locus, go and sleep!' – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance
My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah
Related Articles: