Kenny Padi quits refereeing after GFA ban - Reports

Referee Kennedy Paddy officiated the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts Oak in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak in Kumasi

GFA ban referee Kenny Padi for the rest of the season



GPL Super Clash ends in favour of Asante Kotoko



Joseph Kenny Padi will be quitting referring after the ban placed on him by the Ghana Football Association, retired Ghanaian referee Eric Owusu Mensah has disclosed



Referee Kenny Padi became the enemy of Accra Hearts of Oak fans after awarding a penalty for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



He was subsequently suspended for the rest of the league season after the Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association’s decision that he erred in awarding the penalty to Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League Matchweek 24 game against Hearts of Oak.

However, Speaking to Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the retired Ghanaian referee Eric Owusu Mensah disclosed that Padi has decided not to return to officiating after his sanction.



“I personally called him on phone after the verdict and he told me, he’s not coming back to officiating. He will quit it even after the suspension is over”.



“He even said, the incident was a clear penalty and he will take such incident as a penalty a thousand times in a game he will officiate on earth “It’s sad but that’s what happens when you don’t have people who have been on the field with experience adjudicating judgments on our game”, Kala concluded.



Also watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:



