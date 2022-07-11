0
Kenpong Academy add veteran German coach Ernest Middendorp to their technical team

Newly-promoted Division One League side Kenpong Academy have added veteran German tactician Ernest Middendorp to their technical team.

The former Maritzburg United gaffer has accepted to help the lower tier side gain promotion to the big time.

Kenpong Academy won the Central Region Division Two Middle League in 2021-22 after beating Cheetah FC to advance to Division One.

Middendorp who has been coaching for a long time in  South Africa was linked with a move to Chippa United and some Ghanaian clubs.

Kenpong Academy is owned by business mogul Kennedy Agyapong and the club is very ambitious and wants to secure promotion to the top flight at the first attempt.

The German trainer has coached more than 20 teams having handled the likes of Asante Kotoko, and Hearts of in Ghana.

He has coached more than 20 teams and in South Africa has coached the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United, Bloemfontein Celtic, and Free State Stars among others.

