Kenpong Football Academy embark on three-week camping in Kumasi

Coach Kwesi Appiah

Football talent production hub Kenpong Football Academy have switched up preparations for the upcoming season with a trip to the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

After months of intensive preparations at their world-class training base in Winneba, the novel club have commenced a three-week training camp in Kumasi.



Whiles in Kumasi, it is expected that coach Kwasi Appiah’s side will engage in various friendly matches to fine-tune their skills and get themselves ready for the skills ahead.



The team which is bankrolled by the astute Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) will enjoy top-notch hotel and training facilities.



The camping is viewed by the management of the club as another step in ensuring that the team is exposed to some of the best and most competitive clubs in their division before the season kicks off.



Kenpong Football Academy is a conglomerate of the Kenpong Group of Companies owned by the celebrated Kenpong.

The choice of Kumasi as the team’s first official camping base has birthed suggestions of linkage between the club and Asante Kotoko.



The team’s revered owner, Kenpong was once a management member of Asante Kotoko, its head coach Kwasi Appiah is an Asante Kotoko and the club’s CEO Jerome Otchere is the longest-serving Editor of Kotoko’s official mouthpiece Kotoko Express.



Kenpong Football Academy’s red and white colours also draw similarities with Asante Kotoko, stressing home the notion that the club’s spirit and character is the same as Asante Kotoko



The team has set out to unearth talents and also become the epitome of the well-managed sporting institution in the country.