Kenpong Football Academy rewarded

Kenpong Football Academy is based in Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana

Source: Martin Tawiah / Contributor

Kenpong Football Academy continues to receive loud applause from football-loving Ghanaians for their tremendous work aimed at unearthing potential players for future use.

At the Team’s Hostel at Winneba, Consumer Consult and Brand Marketing (CCMB) – an advertising Firm together with STEM Afrique – an NGO Foundation rewarded the team for their yeoman’s job done so far.



Presenting a nice-designed replica trophy that looks like a leather football to the Academy side, Joseph Kwasi Appiah, an official of STEM Afrique was full of praises to the leadership of the team for the professional manner they are running the Academy.



He expressed hope that in no time Kenpong Football Academy will become the cynosure of all eyes and produce great players for Ghana national teams.



“We are highly impressed. This is a new football Academy but the way it is fast-growing and making a name everywhere is amazing” he noted.



“We are confident that very soon Kenpong Football Academy will be the first side to mention when we talk about Ghana Football. That is why we are here to congratulate you and also motivate the young chaps” Justice Frimpong and Aduse Opoku from CCMB Ghana also added.

The Technical Director of Kenpong Football Academy, Francis Oti Akenteng as well as Coach Kwasi Appiah thanked both parties for acknowledging the team’s steady progress.







They believe the warm visit and presentation from STEM Afrique and CCMB Ghana will go a long way to inspire their lads to fulfil their individual ambitions.



The CEO of the well-branded Football Academy, Thomas Boakye Agyeman promised that the leadership will not relent in their attempt to take the team to great heights.



