Kenpong Travel and Tours ladies storm Achimota Golf Club with 2022 World Cup packages

Kenpong is raising fans to support Ghana at the World Cup

The campaign by Kenpong Travel and Tour to woo Ghanaians to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup is still underway with the team visiting the Achimota Golf Club on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The visit by the eye-pleasing ladies of Kenpong Travel and Tours to the Achimota Golf Club which is composed by some of Ghana’s foremost businessmen and entrepreneurs was to evoke their interest in the 2022 World Cup and encourage them to go to Qatar and support the Black Stars.



The Kenpong Travel and Tour team provided exhaustive education on the awesome and bespoke packages on offer.



The official explained that the World Cup is a football festival that everyone must endeavor to be part of and that Qatar as a host is great venue for tourism and relaxation.



They intimated that with the availability of world-class hotels, interesting tourist sites and history-laden museums, patrons will not only enjoy the football festival but also experience one of the world’s highly-ranked tourism destinations.

Already, members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club led by Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong have confirmed their patronage of the premium package being offered by Kenpong Travel and Tours.



Their readiness follows visits by the Group chairman of Kenpong Group of Companies, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) in which he explained in detail the packages and the need for them to be in Qatar in November.



It is expected that the team will in the coming days visit other prestigious groups, clubs and organizations to get them to be part of the global football showpiece.



