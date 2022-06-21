Kenpong Travels announce 2022 World Cup packages for Ghanaian fans

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup

Joseph Paintsil makes Black Stars debut



GFA appoint Otto Addo as Black Stars coach



Ghana’s official travel agent for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kenpong Travel and Tours has announced special packages for Ghanaian fans who wish to travel to Qatar to support the Black Stars and be part of the global football festival.



At an official inauguration ceremony held in Accra on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, celebrated broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi who was the MC spoke highly of packages and intimated the need for Ghanaians to patronize Kenpong Travel and Tours.



A four-member committee made of distinguished personalities were inaugurated to oversee the process of flying supporters to Qatar.

Ace sports journalist and Karl Tuffour announced the packages to the fans, mentioning them as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze tiers.



Kwabena Yeboah, the President of the Sports Writers Association Ghana (SWAG) made a clarion call on Ghanaians to throng Qatar and support the Black Stars to victory.



Talking up the credentials of Kenpong Travel and Tour as an agency of international repute, Kwabena Yeboah told Ghanaians to patronize the packages.



The Country-Director of Qatar Airways disclosed the backing of the firm to Kenpong Travel and Tour and assured that discussions have been concluded on how the fans will be transported to Qatar.



Below are the packages as explained in the post below:

The Platinum package:



Also known as category A, the Platinum package which is the highest tier available comes with a business class flight ticket, accommodation (single occupancy in a four or five-star hotel room or villa), three Category One tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport and a police report, which is a requirement for entry into Qatar for the tournament.



However, the price also depends on whether you want to be fed during your stay or not.



A platinum ticket with feeding will cost $10,610 while the platinum tickets without food will be sold at $9,210.



Gold package:

The gold package was categorized into A ($8,020) and B ($6,620) respectively.



The package includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (single occupancy in a four or five-star hotel room or villa), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, and internal transport, and a police report.



Silver Package



Just like the aforementioned packages, the silver package also comes in A and B. $6,900 for category A and $5,500 for B respectively.



The Silver package includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (double occupancy), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport, and a police report.

Bronze Package



The last package costs $6,110 (Category A) and $4,710 (Category B) and includes an economy class flight ticket, accommodation (3-4 persons to a room), three Category Two tickets for Ghana matches, COVID-19 testing, travel insurance, medicals, internal transport, and a police report.



Watch the video below as Kenpong Travels announce 2022 World Cup packages:







JE/FNOQ