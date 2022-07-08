Kenpong has the track record and credibility - Karl Tuffour on why people must patronize World Cup packages

Kenpong has special packages for fans

Veteran sports journalist Karl Tuffour has affirmed his belief in Kenpong Travel and Tour to successfully make travel and accommodation arrangements for Ghanaian supporters at the 2022 World Cup.

Karl Tuffour, in an interview with Asempa FM, vouched for the credibility and competence of Kenpong Travel and Tours to execute to perfection the task of arranging the trips for Ghanaian revellers at the Mundial.



According to him, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) who is the chairman of Kenpong Group of Companies has built a reputation for delivering quality service and will once again prove why his firm, Kenpong Travel and Tours is the best in the country.



He noted that across the political divides, Kenpong is held in high esteem and assured that the trip to Qatar will be a lifetime experience.



“Everyone knows Kenpong. He has credibility and enormous experience in the travel and tour business. He is a man admired by members of both political parties. He has done it before so has the experience and hallmark. Everyone should be rest assured that it will go well, he said.



Karl Tuffour also offered clarification on the various packages being offered by Kenpong Travel and Tour and the processes through which one can register.



Below are the packages



Platinum Category with feeling $10,610



*business class ticket



*single occupancy accommodation in 4 or 5-star Hotel



*3 category 1 tickets for Ghana matches

*covid test



*Travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Platinum category without feeding ($9,210)



GOLD CATEGORY - without feeding ($8020)



*economy class ticket



*single occupancy accommodation in 4 or 5-star Hotel



*3 category 1 tickets for Ghana matches

*covid test



*travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Gold category without feeding is $6620



SILVER CATEGORY - with feeding $6900



*economy class ticket



*double occupancy accommodation



*3 category 2 tickets for Ghana matches

*covid test



*travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Silver category without feeding ($5,500)



BRONZE CATEGORY- with feeding ($6110)



*economy class ticket



*3-4 person occupancy accommodation



*3 category 3 tickets for Ghana matches

*covid test



*travel Insurance



*Medicals



*Police report



*Internal transport



Bronze category without feeding $4,710