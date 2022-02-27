Kenpong joins Nyantakyi, Sports Minister others to mourn Kurt Okraku's father

Kenpong at the funeral

Celebrated Ghanaian businessman Kennedy Agyapong, known widely as Kenpong has mourned with President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku over the death of his father.

Kenpong was present at the final funeral of George Offei held on Saturday, February, 26, 2021 in Accra.



The owner of Kenpong Football Academy was one of many dignitaries who graced the solemn event.



Kenpong’s presence at the ceremony was indicative of his support to Kurt Okraku and appreciation of the basic code of football which is unity and togetherness.

Among the high-profiled persons who attended the event include former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and GFA vice president, George Afriyie.



Mr George Offei died in November 2021 at age 96.