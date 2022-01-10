Kenpong’s Ice Gold Mineral Water is headline sponsor of GhanaWeb’s AFCON coverage

Ice Gold Mineral Water, a subsidiary of the Kenpong Group of Companies has been signed on as the lead sponsor of GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Cameroon.

The leading brand in purified water in the country will provide financial and material support to the GhanaWeb sports team as they seek to bring to Ghanaians home and abroad the best of reports from Africa’s finest football competition.



Ice Gold Mineral Water is a purified water brand that has been vetted and certified by the Food and Drugs Authority.



Ice Gold Mineral Water passes through thorough purification processes which gives it rich nutrients contained in natural water.



Another Kenpong brand also backing our coverage of the AFCON is the Kenpong Football Academy which is fast becoming a hub for the nurturing and grooming of football talents.



GhanaWeb is providing comprehensive coverage of the 33rd edition of the AFCON with its Managing Editor, Daniel Oduro stationed in Cameroon to bring readers and viewers of GhanaWeb TV credible and up-to-date reports from Ghana’s camp.

GhanaWeb will also be running live commentary and live updates of all of Ghana’s matches as well as some big games in the tournament.



Stick and stay with us for the best report from the continental showpiece being hosted by 5-time winners Cameroon.











