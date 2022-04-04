Kenpong woos Despite, Ofori Sarpong with amazing World Cup packages

Kenpong with Despite, Ofori Sarpong, Sammy Kuffour and other leading members of the club

Ghana's best travel specialist, Kenpong Travel and Tours has started a roadshow to lure prospective fans to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Kenpong Travel and Tours is also encouraging corporate employees and business owners to take advantage of its luxury travel packages to Qatar in November.



Interacting with members of the East Legon Executive Business and Fitness Club in Accra led by Osei Kwame Despite and brother Ofori Sarpong on Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenpong Travel and Tours, Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong, said the packages are customizable, allowing guests to see Qatar and experience the illustrious tournament the way they want.



According to Kenpong, Qatar offers gorgeous beaches, world-class museums, impressive architecture, and unique landscapes, which would offer travelers amazing travelling experience.



He added, "The 2022 World Cup will offer up some wonderful experiences in addition to the incredible football and we think our guests are going to be very impressed with the host country and we can't wait to be there".



Furthermore, he said special internal arrangements would be made to ensure a wonderful traveling experience.



Members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, made up of the likes of Osei Kwame Despite, the owner of the Despite Group of Companies; Ofori-Atta Sarpong, brother of Kwame Despite; legendary Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Ik Mensah, Board Chairman of Ghana Highways Authority, road contractor Mr. Brown Joshob, among others, make up the rich boys of East Legon.

During the conversation, Despite and his ‘brother’ Ofori Sarpong who did much of the talking assures with utmost certainty that the over seventy members of the club will be in Qatar to enjoy the feel of the football festival.



Kenpong who served as a board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko with Osei Kwame Despite, chaired by PV Obeng and others in the year 2000 was captured on TV with Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku and other government officials offering support to the Black Stars in the first leg of the play-off at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.



Kenpong also worked with Herbert Mensah at Kumasi Asanti Kotoko in 1999 and constantly eulogized by legendary football commentator, Kwabena Yeboah on his Sports Highlights show.



A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience



The World Cup is an event like no other. The size, the preparation, and the excitement is unparalleled as it the biggest tournament on the football calendar.



consequently, millions of people around the world will have dreams of experiencing this iconic event but unfortunately, there will only be space for a limited few.