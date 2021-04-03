Kenya, other African countries on UK travel ban list - See wetin to know

Di kontris dey join England "red list" sake of concerns about di spread of new Covid-19 variants

Travel from di Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh go dey banned from next week, UK government don announce.

Di kontris dey join England "red list" sake of concerns about di spread of new Covid-19 variants.



From 04:00 on 9 April, international visitors wey dey travel from or through dis kontris in di previous 10 days no go fit enta England.



But exception dey for British or Irish passport holders, or pio wey get UK residence rights.



But dem must first pay quarantine for one goment approved hotel for 10 days.



During dia stay, passengers go take two coronavirus tests - but a negative test result no mean say dem go reduce dia time in quarantine.



Dem no go fit end dia quarantine early through di Test to Release scheme, but travellers from non-red list kontris fit leave home isolation afta dem test negative on day five.

Di Department for Transport (DfT) say information about exemptions for nurses wey dey come from di Philippines "wey dey critical to supporting di NHS during Covid and di recovery" go fit comot before Friday.



Why England put countries on travel ban?



Di reason for travel bans na to reduce di risk from new coronavirus variants like di South Africa strain, di Department for Transport (DfT) say. Dis na based on advice from di Joint Biosecurity Centre.



Data don show say most cases of di South Africa coronavirus variant wey dem see for UK so far don dey linked to international travel, and plenti of dem no dey come from Europe, di DfT tok.





African countries on England travel ban red list

Angola,

Botswana,

Burundi,

Cape Verde,

Democratic Republic of the Congo,

Eswatini,

Ethopia,

Kenya,

Lesotho,

Malawi,

Mozambique,

Namibia,

Rwanda,

Seychelles,

Somalia,

South Africa,

Tanzania,

Zambia,

Zimbabwe

No direct flight bans from di four new kontris go dey in place, but dem don advise passengers to check dia travel plans before departing for England.Simon Calder, wey be travel editor for Di Independent, say government get "plenty of evidence say risk from new variants of concern dey come in from these countries" and di numbers dey shocking.

But he say di changes fit cause a "great deal of problems" for many wey dey UK and dia family wey dey live for di four affected kontris as dem get less dan one week to get home if dem dey oversea.



He say "bookings don increase" ahead of next Friday.



Under di current rules, foreign travel from di UK dey banned



Di earliest date pipo from England go fit travel abroad for a holiday na 17 May wen di government move to step three of dia lockdown exit plan.



