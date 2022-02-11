Kevin Danso's transfer funded other Augsburg new signings

Kevin Danso

FC Augsburg signed Ricardo Pepi in January for a double-digit million sum from FC Dallas. According to Stefan Reuter, the transfer came about without external funds. He also stated that Kevin Danso's transfer to French club RC Lens helped.

"It only worked because two players, Marco Richter and Kevin Danso, left at the beginning of the season and we had income as a result," emphasized the head of sport at FC Augsburg on Sunday in the Sport1 double pass.



Richter switched to Hertha BSC in the summer for around seven million euros, and Danso was sold to the French club RC Lens for 5.5 million euros.

According to reports, the Fuggerstadt-based company paid a transfer fee of around 16 million euros for Pepi, who, among other things, had attracted the interest of VfL Wolfsburg and had also been associated with FC Bayern.