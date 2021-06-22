Kevin Hart 'Red Table Talk' reveal impact of cheating and homophobic tweets

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart don admit say im "never dey prepared" for di effect im public scandals get on im family.

Di comedian bin tok to Will Smith on Red Table Talk chat show, im bin dey reflect on di impact of infidelity and past homophobic tweets and di relationship wit im family.



"I got on some armour. E dey very hard to shoot through dis and bother me," di 41-year-old tok.



But im say na "different feeling" wen im children dey involved.



"Wen your child show disappointment, show emotion and you get those conversations, di head drop for di first time."



For 2017, di Fatherhood star apologised to im wife and im children, afta im claim say pesin dey try blackmail am ontop video wey show am wit anoda woman.

"I fit say having a little girl in my life, e tough. You no dey realise di impact your mistakes fit truly get," he add.



Im kids "pull a different emotional chord," especially wen he bin follow im daughter Heaven tok afta "di whole cheating display".



"My talk wit Heaven na one like no other," he tok.



"Getting my daughter back, getting her to understand say I dey sorry, say I make mistake. Dat na real."



He admit say Heaven continue to dey tough on am.

Wen im dey tok about im own experience, Will Smith say im and im wife Jada Pinkett Smith share everything wit dia kids to "get out ahead of it".



But Kevin Hart say im "never dey able to get to im kids first".



Di actor also receive heavy criticism afta old tweets surface wia im show anti-gay sentiments and use homophobic language.



Im first refuse to apologise, before im come later say: "I'm sorry I hurt pipo".



As a result, he stepped down as di 2019 host for di Oscars ceremony.

"Wen di whole thing start to happun wit di LGBTQ+ community and di misconception of me, wetin I be before and wetin I be now and wetin I feel, my daughter bin dey soupset because she no fit process how pipo fit think dis about her father," he tell Will Smith.



Dat na wen he begin realise how im "fame get impact" on im family.



He admit im daughter also "check" im and had a conversation about being careful wit di things im dey tok publicly.



Relationships "don improve", he tok, because of im own awareness of di things wey im don do "to bring havoc or problem".



And moving forward, Kevin Hart acknowledge say at age 41, im dey get "more mature" and don learn di importance of listening to others.

"I wish say I for don arrive at dis space in my earlier years and I just want to dey able to handle a lot of situations differently."



