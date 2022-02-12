Kevin-Prince Boateng's return Hertha is a failed comeback

Kevin-Prince Boateng

With Kevin-Prince Boateng, Hertha BSC should be able to turn things around. However, the major success story has yet to emerge.

"With his leadership qualities in the dressing room and off the field, Prince is an enormous asset for our team, he has proven himself on the pitch at the highest level for many years. The overall package with this transfer is absolutely right," said Hertha manager Fredi Bobic the signing of the 34-year-old in the summer.



After 21 Bundesliga games, the old lady is one point ahead of relegation. The enthusiasm has worn off, and it's now a relegation struggle!



Boateng is, of all, simply a building block, but he has yet to uproot any trees on the pitch. He makes twelve appearances, eight of which he is substituted for and four of which he is forced to depart early.

Sometimes he pulled out due to back difficulties, and other times he just wasn't good enough for a spot on the squad. Then there's the issue with the cards.



His teammates will also be missing the German-Ghanaian for the upcoming Bundesliga encounter, according to coach Tayfun Korkut during a news conference on Thursday.



Boateng has been entirely out of action for the previous three days and was only able to complete a portion of the training on the day of the media round, so he is out of the running for the battle in Furth.