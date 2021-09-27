Kevin-Prince Boateng act as deputy manager in Hertha Berlins defeat to Leipzig

Ghana forward, Kelvin-Prince Boateng was not in action when his outfit Hertha Berlin suffered defeat at RB Leipzig on Saturday.
Leipzig inflicted a 6-0 win over Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga, a game the former Barcelona star missed.
Despite not featuring in the game, Kevin-Prince Boateng performed the deputy manager role, issuing instructions to the players in the dressing room during recess but could not be materialized.
Hertha Berlin manager Pal Dardai explaining the Ghanaian forward absence in the game disclosed reaching an agreement with the player not to feature.
He revealed the 34-year-old stepped in as an assistant coach and coached his colleagues who did not work for the side.
“That was all agreed with Prince. During the break in the dressing room, he pushed the boys again, unfortunately, it didn't work,” said the coach.
