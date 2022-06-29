Kevin-Prince Boateng aiming to play 'leading role' at Hertha Berlin ahead of 2022/23 season

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has stressed his desire of playing a leading role at Hertha Berlin ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Bundesliga season.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year contract extension after helping the club survive relegation last season.



Ahead of the new season, Boateng reflected on the past campaign and admits he wants to maintain his father figure role at the club.



“I want exactly the same role as last year. I'm here to help be the dad of the young lads and then hopefully show on the pitch what I showed in Hamburg," the former AC Milan and Barcelona forward said as quoted by Berlin Zeitung.

"Of course, that was Felix Magath's greatness, that he might have understood, okay, the boy is from here. He has the Hertha DNA. He'll do something good for the team," says Boateng.



"I think the fans, the club, those responsible and I felt something after the Hamburg game. We wanted to feel that beforehand. Unfortunately, it didn't come to that. But after the game, we felt that there was still energy, that something was still tingling.



“The last year has been too turbulent, too much action, too many negative headlines, too many negative results. I couldn't stop like that," he added.