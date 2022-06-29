0
Menu
Sports

Kevin-Prince Boateng aiming to play 'leading role' at Hertha Berlin ahead of 2022/23 season

Kevin Prince Boateng Reveals What Ghana Must Do To Attract Big Foreign Players For Black Stars Kevin-Prince Boateng

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has stressed his desire of playing a leading role at Hertha Berlin ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Bundesliga season.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year contract extension after helping the club survive relegation last season.

Ahead of the new season, Boateng reflected on the past campaign and admits he wants to maintain his father figure role at the club.

“I want exactly the same role as last year. I'm here to help be the dad of the young lads and then hopefully show on the pitch what I showed in Hamburg," the former AC Milan and Barcelona forward said as quoted by Berlin Zeitung.

"Of course, that was Felix Magath's greatness, that he might have understood, okay, the boy is from here. He has the Hertha DNA. He'll do something good for the team," says Boateng.

"I think the fans, the club, those responsible and I felt something after the Hamburg game. We wanted to feel that beforehand. Unfortunately, it didn't come to that. But after the game, we felt that there was still energy, that something was still tingling.

“The last year has been too turbulent, too much action, too many negative headlines, too many negative results. I couldn't stop like that," he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I will petition Twitter to ban Ablakwa, Sam George - NPP Communicator
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
I'm embarrassed by NPP’s failure to address Ghana’s challenges – Nana Akomea
How police officers run for their lives as protestors vandalised police bus
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London