Kevin-Prince Boateng and his new girlfriend wishes fans Merry Christmas

Sat, 25 Dec 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Hertha BSC midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng and his new girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada have shared a lovely picture with a merry christmas message to their supporters on Instagram.
Boateng split from his wife Melissa Satta in December last year and has been moving around with his new girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada this year.
Boateng returned to his boyhood club Hertha BSC this year after leaving Serie B club AC Monza. The 34 year old former Ghana international has played eleven games in the Bundesliga this season and he is yet to score or assist.
The former AC Milan player captioned his post: "Merry Xmas"
Source: footballghana.com
