Kevin-Prince Boateng blasts Germany's defense after Euro 2020 exit

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Midfielder

Kevin-Prince Boateng has stated that Germany's defense was poor during their round of 16 defeat against England.

Germany suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Three Lions in the Round of 16 stage, leading to their exit from the competition.



Boateng, who works as a pundit for ARD in the tournament, went at the defense of the German side.

"What happened in defense today and in the other games was just bad. It was badly defended, you just have to say that. We try to stand around and pull and try - it was badly defended and you have to work on that," he stated.



Boateng is expected to join the Hertha Berlin camp after 11th July.