Kevin-Prince Boateng boosts Hertha Berlin with return from injury

Midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is a huge doubt for Hertha Berlin's meeting with Bayern Munich this Saturday because of a back injury.

Boateng sustained the injury during Hertha's first home match of the season which they lost 2-1 against Wolfsburg last Saturday.



He has not been spotted training this week and it is believed Pal Dardai is thinking of stopping Bayern without the experienced Boateng.



The former AC Milan midfielder returned to his boyhood club for a second stint at the start of the new season.



The 34-year-old is back for his fifth spell in the German Bundesliga, having played for Hertha previously as well as Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

He came through the young ranks at Hertha and eventually debuted for the first team in the second fixture of the 2005/06 Bundesliga season.



After 14 years away, Boateng has returned, and sporting director Fredi Bobic said it was important the club brought back someone who was ingrained in the ethos of Hertha.



So far this season, he has made two appearances without scoring or assisting.