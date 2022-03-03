1
Kevin-Prince Boateng breaks silence on divorce with Melissa Satta

Melissa Satta E Boateng Kevin-Prince Boateng with Melissa Satta

Thu, 3 Mar 2022

Ghanaian player, Kevin-Prince Boateng has opened up on what led to his failed marriage with Italian model Melissa Satta.

After more than ten years together, the 34-year-old ended the marriage with the Italian model in 2020.

The pair had a son together, but the player ended the relationship because he claims he was mentally not well.

Contrary to assertions that he divorced his wife due to a relationship with another woman, Boateng disclosed that he sought for new life after going through a difficult period in the marriage.

Speaking for the first time on his marriage the ex-AC Milan player said, "I would like to say I did not leave my wife Melissa Satta for someone else. I never talk about our divorce, but now I want people to stop thinking I cheated on her with Valentina. I am not one who leaves a woman for another woman.”

"I decided to separate, it was a difficult period, I was playing for Monza, I was not mentally well. I wanted to find myself. In ten years with marriage, a son, so many this happen and we were at a point of unhappiness that we could not go on," he said as quoted by isaechia.it.

Kevin Prince-Boateng has since moved on and currently dates another Italian model. He is in a romantic relationship with Valentina Fradegrada.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
