Kevin-Prince Boateng breaks silence on divorce with Melissa Satta

Kevin-Prince Boateng with Melissa Satta

Melissa Satta accuses K.P Boateng of being a sex addict

K.P Boateng injury woes blamed on sex routine



K.P Boateng planning to retire from football



Ghanaian player, Kevin-Prince Boateng has opened up on what led to his failed marriage with Italian model Melissa Satta.



After more than ten years together, the 34-year-old ended the marriage with the Italian model in 2020.



The pair had a son together, but the player ended the relationship because he claims he was mentally not well.

Contrary to assertions that he divorced his wife due to a relationship with another woman, Boateng disclosed that he sought for new life after going through a difficult period in the marriage.



Speaking for the first time on his marriage the ex-AC Milan player said, "I would like to say I did not leave my wife Melissa Satta for someone else. I never talk about our divorce, but now I want people to stop thinking I cheated on her with Valentina. I am not one who leaves a woman for another woman.”



"I decided to separate, it was a difficult period, I was playing for Monza, I was not mentally well. I wanted to find myself. In ten years with marriage, a son, so many this happen and we were at a point of unhappiness that we could not go on," he said as quoted by isaechia.it.



Kevin Prince-Boateng has since moved on and currently dates another Italian model. He is in a romantic relationship with Valentina Fradegrada.