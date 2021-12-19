Kevin-Prince Boateng confident struggling Hertha Berlin will find form

Midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng is confident struggling Hertha Berlin will find their form after an unflattering campaign in the German Bundesliga.

Berlin were thrashed 4-0 at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga on Tuesday to leave them gasping for breadth 14th on the table with 18 points from 16 games.



They host giants Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in what appears another daunting task for the struggling side.



Boateng returned to his boyhood club in a high-profile move last summer but things have not gone according to plan.



Hertha Berlin are now flirting with relegation but the former Ghana international, who is concerned about the performance of the team, remains defiant about their survival chances.



“We didn't get into the game from the first to the last minute. We weren't there, I think almost all duels lost. "

"We all, including me, were a total failure, that's why you lose 4: 0 here," Boateng complained was also hard hit with his own appearance in Mainz.



Despite the eighth loss of the season for Berlin in the 16th game, Boateng then tried to smooth things over.



Overall, the defeat at Mainz 05 was "not bad," said the midfielder. "We had two good games before that. That can happen. It wasn't our day," concluded Boateng, who is stuck in the lower third of the table with his Hertha.



At the end of the first half of the season, the capital city club will play against Borussia Dortmund, second on the table, on Saturday evening.