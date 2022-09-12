Kevin-Prince Boateng delivered for Ghana despite 'troubles' – Asamoah Gyan

A photo of Asamoah Gyan and Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has urged Ghanaians not to put a premium on the excesses of players if only they can deliver when playing for the Ghana national team.

Concerns were raised about the commitments of the players who have completed their nationality switch to play for Ghana, as Kevin-Prince Boateng's name has come up as a player who was only interested in playing at the World Cup.



Adding his voice to the conversation, Asamoah Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time top scorer, said that Kevin-Prince Boateng delivered despite all the excesses he came with.



“Sometimes we should forget about everything. Kevin-Prince Boateng when he came, it was a whole lot but he was able to deliver.



“Football-wise, those who have come in are great players; Tariq Lamptey and those guys are very good players, and they can also put something into the national team," Gyan said during the launch of the KGL U-17 inter-club champions league.



He also urged Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, and the other three players who have joined the Black Stars to avail themselves for all call-ups and not only for the FIFA World Cup.



“My advice to those guys is that we are here to support them, but my question is what next? They should not come and play because of the World Cup, and afterward, they decide to decline subsequent invitations.

"Once you have naturalized for Ghana, you should be fully committed to the national team. After the [world cup], they should still be available because this is a national team which does not engage in one tournament,” Asamoah Gyan added.



Asamoah Gyan shared the Black Stars dressing room with Kevin-Prince Boateng during the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.



