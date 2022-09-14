0
Kevin-Prince Boateng delivered when he played for Ghana - Asamoah Gyan

Les Attaquants Ghaneens Asamoah Gyan G Et Kevin Prince Boateng D Fetent Leur Victoire Sur Les Usa Le Asamoah Gyan and KP Boateng

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has stated that Kevin-Prince Boateng always delivered for Ghana whenever he played.

Gyan was commenting on the five foreign-born players from various European countries who have switched nationalities to play for Ghana.

He urged the new players to always be available to play for Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the KGL U-17 inter-club champions league Gyan said

“Sometimes we should forget about everything. Kevin-Prince Boateng when he came, it was a whole lot but he was able to deliver,”

“Football-wise, those who have come in are great players, Tariq Lamptey and those guys are very good players and they can also put something into the national team,”

“My advice to those guys is, we are here to support them but my question is what next?" he added.

“They should not come and play because of the world cup and afterwards, they decide to decline subsequent invitations. Once you have naturalized for Ghana, you should be fully committed to the national team,"

“After the [world cup], they should still be available because this is a national team which does not engage in one tournament,” he ended.

