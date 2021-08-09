Kevin Prince-Boateng expresses delight after DFB Pokal victory

Midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince-Boateng has expressed delight in making his second competitive debut for boyhood club Hertha Berlin.

The 34-year-old returned to Hertha Berlin after 14 years and made his mark as the capital-based clubs defeated SV Meppen in the first round of the DFB Pokal on Sunday.



Prince Boateng lasted 60 minutes before Lucas Tousart replaced him.



German forward Davie Selke netted the game's only goal in injury time to send Hertha Berlin through to the second round.



"So happy and proud to wear the shirt again. Let's start with a good win," wrote Boateng after the game.

Hertha Berlin will begin their Bundesliga campaign with a trip to Koln on August 15, 2021.



Kevin Prince Boateng's return is expected to inject some experience in the young Hertha Berlin team.



