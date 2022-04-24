0
Kevin-Prince Boateng features as Hertha Berlin beat Stuttgart to keep survival hopes alive

Kevin Prince Boateng Hertha Bsc 610x400 Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng played a vital role as Hertha Berlin beat Stuttgart at the Olympia stadion on Sunday, April 24, 2022, to keep relegation survival hopes alive.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star who was handed a starting role put up a splendid performance to help his side secure a 2-0 victory.

He lasted 64 minutes in the game before he was subbed off by Issak Belfodil.

Hertha Berlin opened the scoring in the 7th minute through Davie Selke and hold up to the one-goal lead for recess.

After the break, Hertha Berlin looked more purposeful as they grabbed their second goal of the game through Issak Belfodil who replaced the Ghanaian forward.

With three games to end the season, Kevin-Prince Boateng and his outfit must guide against dropping points to better their chances of maintaining their Bundesliga status.

They sit 15th position with 32 points.

Source: footballghana.com
