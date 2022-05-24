0
Menu
Sports

Kevin-Prince Boateng features as Hertha Berlin survive relegation in playoffs against Hamburg

KP Boateng 1 Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng steered Hertha Berlin to Bundesliga survival after victory over Hamburg on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The 34-year-old started and played 89 minutes as the capital-based side recovered from a first-leg defeat to win 2-0 and confirm their stay in the German topflight.

Having rejoined his boyhood club at the start of the season, the experienced midfielder struggled with injuries, limiting him to only 18 appearances this season.

Hertha Berlin, who were down by a goal from Friday's first leg leveled the scores just four minutes into the game after former Manchester City defender Derdryck Boyata scored.

Marvin Planttenhardt sealed victory with a 63rd-minute strike to keep the Old Ladies in the league for another season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng's contract with Hertha Berlin expires in the summer but he could extend it for another year.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi
Related Articles: