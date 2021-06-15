Kevin-Prince Boateng insists it's too early to tout Italy as Euro 2020 favourites

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has said that it's too early to tip Italy as Euro 2020 favourites after their dominant 3-0 win over Turkey in their opening match last week.

The Azzurri's turned on the heat in style dismantling the Turks at the Stadio Olimpico and stamp their early authority on Group A.



After a goalless first half, an own goal and strikes by Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne were just a reward for the home side, who played with relentless positivity from the start.



But former AC Milan forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, who is now working as a TV pundit, says it's too early to pass judgements.



“I'm not totally enthusiastic in judging this success because the Turks have never cornered the Azzurri," Boateng said.

"One cannot praise Mancini's defense too much precisely because it has never been "tested" in the match. They had Zero dangers.



"We saw a good structure, a decent match, but against an opponent who was not present. I am happy that Italy has won, I am happy for the fans, but for the final judgments we have to wait for other tests ".



Italy will take on Wales and Switzerland in the other group A match.