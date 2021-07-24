Kevin Prince Boateng is a role model for every player - Hertha Berlin teammate Arne Maier

Kevin Prince Boateng, Hertha Berlin midfielder

Hertha Berlin midfielder, Arne Maier has lauded the signing of Kevin Prince Boateng, reiterating that the former Barcelona forward is a role model of every player.

The Ghana international joined the Bundesliga side where he started his career as a footballer as a free agent from AC Monza.



“Prince Boateng is a role model for every player," he said.



"Not only now, because he is playing in my position, but also for all other players," Maier added.

Boateng has played for a number of clubs around Europe.



The 32 year old has played for Tottenham Hotspur, Schalke, Borussia Dortmund, Las Palmas, AC Milan, Genoa, Sassuolo, Fiorentina among other clubs.



He was part of Ghana's squad that made history during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Boateng also played in the 2014 World Cup with the Black Stars in Brazil.