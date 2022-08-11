Kevin-Prince Boateng likely to miss game against Frankfurt due to injury

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Tuesday's team training for Hertha BSC wasn't without incident for Kevin-Prince Boateng. After the tough training session, the 35-year-old told Kicker about the injury. At the same time, he discussed the upcoming match with his former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

"It hurts a bit, but we know that. That's normal everyday life," said the former AC Milan midfielder.



The midfielder clearly wants to be fit for the upcoming weekend home game against Frankfurt.

"It's always very emotional to play against my old team. Even if it was only a year. It's going to be nice, it's going to be special, two teams will meet that are on an equal footing," he added.



Kevin-Prince Boateng returned to Hertha BSC on 23 June 2021 after his contract with Italian club Monza expired. Last season he made 18 appearances in the Bundesliga.