Kevin-Prince Boateng likely to stay at Hertha for one more season

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is expected to stay at Hertha for another season after becoming a key player under new manager Felix Magath, who took over just a month ago.

Boateng has been playing at a high level since Magath took over, in stark contrast to his performances under erstwhile manager Tayfun Korkut.



The German-born player struggled with injuries, and there were rumours that his contract would not be extended, and that he would retire at the end of the season.



But Boateng has made an impressive comeback, playing a key role in the club's recent impressive form, which has boosted their survival chances.

Hertha have won back-to-back games to move out of the relegation zone, and with three games left, they are expected to keep their top-flight status.



According to information from 'Sport Bild', there is a chance that the native of Berlin "may still be able to hang on for another year".



The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract with the club at the start of the season and has made 15 league appearances.