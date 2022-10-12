1
Menu
Sports

Kevin-Prince Boateng, one other Ghanaian named as ambassadors for Euro 2024

Kpboateng Custom Kevin-Prince Boateng

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has been named as an ambassador for the Germany Euro 2024 tournament to represent the city of Berlin.

While preparations continue for the tournament, Bayern Munich and Germany great Philipp Lahm has been named tournament director.

Last Saturday, the ex-international and ambassador Celia Sasic hosted ambassadors selected to represent various cities of Germany to officially outdoor them.

At the event on the premises on the campus of the German Football Association (DFB) Kevin-Prince Boateng and Gerald Asamoah, both German-born but of Ghanaian descent were named among the ambassadors.

While KP Boateng will be the ambassador for the city of Berlin, Gerald Asamoah will be the ambassador for the city of Gelsenkirchen.

The 2024 Euro tournament will be the 17th edition of the tournament.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah