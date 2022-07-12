Kevin-Prince Boateng only played for Ghana because of his brother - Karl Tufuoh

Former Black Stars player, Kevin Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng switches nationality to Ghana

Karl Tufuoh explains why Kevin Prince Boateng is not loved in Ghana



Jerome Boateng wins World Cup with Germany



Veteran Sports journalist, Karl Tufuoh has argued that Kevin Prince Boateng pledged his allegiance to Ghana because of his brother, Jerome Boateng.



Tufuoh explains that the German-born Ghanaian switched nationality to Ghana because his brother had broken into the German National team ahead of the 2010 World Cup while he was rejected.



Speaking with JoyNews, the experienced broadcaster said due to the aforementioned reason Kevin had nothing to do with Ghana after the World Cup.

"Kevin-Prince Boateng only played for Ghana in the 2010 World Cup because his brother [Jerome Boateng] was a regular in the German team," he said.



"Jerome was going to play and so Kevin needed to. And Kevin had not been invited by Germany. Granted he had a fantastic tournament and he did. But what happened after? Between 2010 and 2013 all manner of excuses," he added.



Karl Tufuoh further explained why Ghanaians do not have Kevin Prince Boateng at heart.



"We were playing nations cup qualifiers, and world cup qualifiers in the dark jungles of Africa. He wasn't available and whatnot. I particularly got so pissed off. That's why no matter what Sulley Muntari may do when he is speaking about playing for the Black Stars, I listen to him. Because he goes into the dark, he plays qualifiers and he dies, unlike KPB. And that's why KPB is not loved in this country."



Kevin Prince Boateng was born in Germany to a Ghanaian father and a German mother. He and Jerome share the same father but different mothers.

He grew up in Germany and represented the European country at the youth level, but he was unable to make the senior team, unlike his brother, who did and is now a World Cup winner.



Prince-Boateng switched nationality in 2010 and played in two World Cups.



EE/KPE