Kevin-Prince Boateng plays first Hertha Berlin match in 16-0 win

Sat, 3 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng played his first match for Hertha Berlin last weekend.
The former Barcelona forward helped Hertha record a convincing win in Neuruppin against SV Schwarz-Rot Neustadt in their first match of pre-season.
Hertha scored 16, but Boateng was surprisingly not on target.
Notwithstanding, his performance was impressive and earned him praise from manager Pal Dardai.
“Everyone knows that Kevin is a good footballer. He organizes, every pass makes sense with him," coach Pal Dardai said after the game.
Boateng joined Hertha Berlin on a permanent deal recently, ending his relationship with Serie B side AC Monza.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- 'Back to business'- Alexander Djiku starts preseason with Strasbourg
- Spezia wants 3 million Euros from Torino for Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi
- Christopher Scott identified as alternative for right-back position at Bayern Munich
- 'Mikel Obi advised me to ignore Antonio Conte’s harsh treatment' - Baba Rahman
- Serie B side Pordenone sign Italian-born striker Davies Mensah
- Read all related articles