Kevin-Prince Boateng plays first Hertha Berlin match in 16-0 win

Sat, 3 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng played his first match for Hertha Berlin last weekend.

The former Barcelona forward helped Hertha record a convincing win in Neuruppin against SV Schwarz-Rot Neustadt in their first match of pre-season.

Hertha scored 16, but Boateng was surprisingly not on target.

Notwithstanding, his performance was impressive and earned him praise from manager Pal Dardai.

“Everyone knows that Kevin is a good footballer. He organizes, every pass makes sense with him," coach Pal Dardai said after the game.

Boateng joined Hertha Berlin on a permanent deal recently, ending his relationship with Serie B side AC Monza.

