Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts to Ghana's qualification to 2022 World Cup

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has congratulated the Black Stars for qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana will be making a return to the prestigious football tournament after eliminating West African rivals Nigeria in the playoff round.



Boateng via a Twitter post lauded the players for their effort and urged them to enjoy the World Cup.

"Well well-done Black Stars #enjoy the World Cup," he tweeted.



Ghana rode on the away goal rule to secure a ticket to the tournament that will be staged in November 2022 in Qatar.



The first leg of the tie ended scoreless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, meaning Ghana needed a win or scoring draw in Abuja to qualify.



Nigeria who needed a win went down first in the second leg after Francis Uzohu failed to deal with Thomas Partey's powerful shot in 10 minutes.



The Super Eagles reacted from the penalty spot to draw level before halftime but they could not go for the kill in the second half as the game ended 1-1.

The win handed Ghana their fourth qualification to the FIFA World Cup.



Below is Kevin-Prince Boateng's tweet



