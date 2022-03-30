10
Menu
Sports

Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts to Ghana's qualification to 2022 World Cup

Kevin Prince Boateng Holds Ghana Flag Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana eliminate Nigeria from FIFA World Cup playoffs

Thomas Partey scores to send Ghana to the World Cup

Ghana earn fourth World Cup qualification after edging out Nigeria

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has congratulated the Black Stars for qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will be making a return to the prestigious football tournament after eliminating West African rivals Nigeria in the playoff round.

Boateng via a Twitter post lauded the players for their effort and urged them to enjoy the World Cup.

"Well well-done Black Stars #enjoy the World Cup," he tweeted.

Ghana rode on the away goal rule to secure a ticket to the tournament that will be staged in November 2022 in Qatar.

The first leg of the tie ended scoreless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, meaning Ghana needed a win or scoring draw in Abuja to qualify.

Nigeria who needed a win went down first in the second leg after Francis Uzohu failed to deal with Thomas Partey's powerful shot in 10 minutes.

The Super Eagles reacted from the penalty spot to draw level before halftime but they could not go for the kill in the second half as the game ended 1-1.

The win handed Ghana their fourth qualification to the FIFA World Cup.

Below is Kevin-Prince Boateng's tweet



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
How South Africans reacted to Ghana's qualification to 2022 World Cup
You had no excuse to allow approval of E-Levy – Ras Mubarak to Minority
Related Articles: