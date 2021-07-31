Kevin Prince-Boateng reacts to Hertha Berlin's pre-season victory over Liverpool

Kevin Prince Boateng wards off Salah during the game

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince-Boateng Boateng has expressed satisfaction in Hertha Berlin's thrilling victory over Liverpool in a pre-season friendly on Thursday.

The 34-year-old featured as the Bundesliga outfit defeated the English giants 4-3 at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol in Austria.



The Germans scored twice in thirty minutes through Santiago Ascarcibar and Suat Serdar before Senegalese star Sadio Mane halved the deficit.



Takumi Minamino then levelled for Liverpool with three minutes to halftime.



However, a second-half brace from Stefan Jovetic put the game beyond Liverpool despite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain late consolation.



Prince Boateng posted on Twitter: "Great test, great results. Let's keep working hard."

Hertha Berlin will next play Gazientep before the start of the Bundesliga next month.



The experienced forward returned to his boyhood club in the summer transfer window after his contract with AC Monza expired.



He is expected to play a pivotal role in the young Hertha Berlin team in the upcoming season.



