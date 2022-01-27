Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals what Ghana must do to attract big foreign players for Black Stars

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed what Ghana must do to attract 'big' players of Ghanaian descent to play for the Black Stars.



The Black Stars has lost it touch as the preferred team for some Ghanaians born abroad which saw the likes of Kevin Prince-Boateng and Otto Addo picking the country over Germany.



The likes of Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Kelvin Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Callum Hudson-Odoi and others have all turned down proposals from the Ghana Football Association to switch allegiance and represent Ghana at the international stage.

All the aforementioned players gave different reasons for their refusal to represent Ghana at the international stage with Inaki Williams stating that he doesn’t feel Ghanaian.



Asked in an interview on what Ghana can do to attract these players, Kevin-Prince Boateng urged to GFA to make the team look attractive stating that such a move will ensure that the FA escape the hassle of convincing players to play for the country.



“You have to make the team attractive for the players to want to play for Ghana. Ghana is one of the biggest countries in football and they have produced some of the world’s best players and I can’t put my thoughts together on why they lost to Comoros,” he said.



“You have to make the players willing to come and play for their country and that comes with being successful and you can do that by winning games. You have to let them know that you have the big stage because every player wants a bigger platform,” he said in a Twitter space interview.