Kevin-Prince Boateng to extend contract at Hertha Berlin

Wed, 11 May 2022

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng is expected to extend his contract at Hertha Berlin, Footballghana.com can reports.

The 35-year-old who had a difficult start to campaign has picked his form under new trainer Felix Magath as the club fight against relegation.

He has emerged as a key player in the battle against relegation under the German trainer.

The former AC Milan star joined his boyhood club on a year deal last summer but he was written off because he was unable to make an impact.

Having find his form, the club are considering extending his stay ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Hertha Berlin currently sits 15th position and will have to avoid defeat in the final game to survive relegation.

