Kevin-Prince Boateng to shoot movie with ‘Rambo’

Ghanaian footballer, Kevin-Prince Boateng is planning to shoot a movie with Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone better known as ‘Rambo.’



The Hertha BSC player who has already tried music wants to get into the film and television business in addition to his career as a professional footballer.



The player told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera that the movie is inspired by his journey as a player and the sweat that goes in to become successful. According to him, he and Sylvester Stallone would play minor roles in the movie.



“A friendship has been formed with him and I’m working on a TV series inspired by my life is, but not about football,” Boateng disclosed.

“We are considering that the narrator’s voice comes from Stallone and that we both take on small roles. We want to show the pain and wounds it takes to be successful,” he added.



Boateng who played in two World Cups with Ghana revealed that he was not scared of calling time on his career to focus on projects such as hosting his TV shows.



He said, “maybe I’ll stop then. I am not afraid and many projects. If I go to the locker room, I still feel like playing."



When asked about his plans for going back on TV, the former Barcelona player said “I think I’ll do that again for the World Cup. I also want to have my show. I’m thinking of a Saturday night show.”



Boateng played for Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04, and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. He returned to his childhood club in Berlin after several stints away in England, Italy, Spain, and Turkey.