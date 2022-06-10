Kevin-Prince Boateng to tie the knot with model girlfriend on Saturday

Kevin-Prince Boateng with his girlfriend

Kevin-Prince Boateng, a former AC Milan midfielder, and his model girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada will marry on Saturday.

The midfielder confirmed this to BZ and added that the wedding will take place in Italy.



Valentina Fradegrada then revealed a little more on Instagram.



“On June 11th we are also getting married in the Metaverse! In a space location for the first time in the world! Tomorrow we'll give you a surprise!"



An animated video with an invitation card and a statue of the couple was displayed. During his career, the 35-year-old played for a number of Italian clubs. This would be Boateng's third marriage.



