0
Menu
Sports

Kevin-Prince Boateng to tie the knot with model girlfriend on Saturday

KPB GF Kevin-Prince Boateng with his girlfriend

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Kevin-Prince Boateng, a former AC Milan midfielder, and his model girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada will marry on Saturday.

The midfielder confirmed this to BZ and added that the wedding will take place in Italy.

Valentina Fradegrada then revealed a little more on Instagram.

“On June 11th we are also getting married in the Metaverse! In a space location for the first time in the world! Tomorrow we'll give you a surprise!"

An animated video with an invitation card and a statue of the couple was displayed. During his career, the 35-year-old played for a number of Italian clubs. This would be Boateng's third marriage.





 









View this post on Instagram













 

A post shared by V A L E N T I N A

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim Moroccan girlfriend
GFA begins process to switch nationality of Odoi, Nketiah, Inaki Williams
5 Ghanaian players set for big money moves
Ghana deports Nigerien beggars on the streets of Accra