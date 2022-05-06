Kevin-prince Boateng has to lead us to survive relegation – Hertha Berlin Felix Magath

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Hertha Berlin boss Felix Magath is counting on Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng to survive relegation at the end of the season.

Boateng has been playing at a high level since Magath took over, in stark contrast to his performances under erstwhile manager Tayfun Korkut.



The former Barcelona star has made an impressive comeback, playing a key role in the club's recent impressive form, which has boosted their survival chances.



Hertha Berlin currently sits 15th position on the league log with 33 points after 32 matches.



With 2 matches to end the campaign, Magath has challenged the Ghanaian forward to lead Hertha Berlin’s relegation survival course.



"Prince is the decisive factor in the important games. His skills are now in demand. He has to lead us to stay up in the league.” Clear task for the playmaker: He should keep Hertha in the league with a win on Saturday against Mainz” he told B.Z

He continued, "Prince can lead the team, brings structure, directs his team-mates, advances - the last few games have shown that impressively." And that was exactly Magic-Magath's plan.



“From day one I wanted Prince to be on the pitch in the finals. That's why I initially left him on the bench against teams with strong play. The risk of injury was too great. He should convince against Augsburg, Stuttgart and Bielefeld. And he did!”



