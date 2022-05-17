KiDi upset, saddened over Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle

Ghanaian musician, KiDi

Arsenal lose to Newcastle

Arsenal not giving up on UCL hopes



KiDi disappointed in Arsenal’s performance



Ghanaian musician, KiDi has expressed sadness over Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle in the English Premier League.



The VGMA artiste of the year is in disbelief that the Gunners are bottling their top four hopes.



According to KiDi, Arsenal’s inability to turn up is what saddens him the most especially when there was Champions League to fight for.

In a tweet, KiDi who is a staunch fan of Arsenal said, “I woke up still upset. When it matters the most arsenal will let you down flat. As a club, we don't have the mentality of champions. It saddens me.”



The Gunners who are aiming for a top four finish lost grip of the position after they lost to Newcastle by 2-0 in an away fixture.



After a goalless first half, Mikel Arteta's side went behind when Ben White turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Callum Wilson.



Bruno Guimaraes then rounded off the impressive win when he drove one into the net as Arsenal struggled to clear.



The result means Arsenal must beat Everton in their final game of the season on Sunday and hope Tottenham lose to relegated Norwich.