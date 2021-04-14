Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don agree to joint custody after divorce

Kanye West wit im ex-wife Kim Kardashian

US Rapper, Kanye West don agree make im and im ex-wife, Kim Kardashian get joint custody of dia four children.

Dis decision dey come afta Kardashian file for divorce for February, wey begin di process of their almost seven year marriage to end.



For dia filings, di US rapper and di TV reality star agree say make dia marriage end on top mata wey no fit ever settle.



Dem also agree say dem no go need support from each oda.



West and Kardashian get two daughters - North and Chicago, wey be seven and three years old. Dem also get two sons - Saint, five, and Psalm, wey go turn two years old next month.



According to case wey Kardashian file, dem keep dia dia property separate throughout dia marriage because of di terms of one pre-nuptial agreement.



Di couple dey among di most recognisable stars for di world and both of dem dey very successful for dia own way. Their marriage na one of di marriage pipo chook eye for well-well.

40 year old Kardashian, first find fame for 2007 as di star of reality TV show wey dey about her family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.



Di show dey popular since den and e go air di final series next year.Last week, her multiple business ventures - wey include make up, shapewear and mobile apps - make her gain billionaire status.



West, 43, na one of di biggest names for rap music, pipo sabi am all ova di world for global hits like Stronger, Jesus Walks and Gold Digger. He also find success as fashion designer.



Last year, West bin run for US president but e no win. During im campaign, di way e take appear for public and some of di things e share for social media bin make pipo dey wonder say wetin dey happun, dis one make Kardashian tok out say her husband get bipolar disorder, he be "brilliant but complicated person" and e say make pipo take am easy wit am.



