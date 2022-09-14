0
King Faisal-Aduana Stars Ghana Premier League game postponed

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League game between King Faisal and Aduana Stars has been rescheduled to Monday, September 19, 2022, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

The Isha Allah boys were supposed to take on Aduana Stars in matchday 2 of the domestic top-flight at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

But the game has been moved from the said date to Monday due to Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League game.

The Porcupine Warriors are expected to take on Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo in the reverse fixture of the CAF Champions League preliminary round at the Baba Yara Stadium.

As a result, King Faisal’s clash against Aduana Stars has been rescheduled to Monday.

Aduana Stars are off to a flying start after beating Hearts of Oak 1-0 in the season opener at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park whiles King Faisal suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Berekum Chelsea.

