King Faisal are ready to compete in Africa - Alhaji Grusah

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

King Faisal are top on the GPL table

Faisal secured their top spot position with a win over Elmina Sharks



Aduana FC are second on the table with 14 points



Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has claimed that his club is ready to compete in the 2022/2023 CAF Inter-Club Competitions.



Ghana has one slot each in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively as a result of the CAF coefficient and as such, only the winner of the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup qualifies TO compete in Africa.



King Faisal currently leads the Ghana Premier League table after matchday seven and will earn the right to participate in the CAF Champions League if they are able to maintain their lead till the end of the season.

Asked if King Faisal can go to Africa with its numerous financial implications, Alhaji Grusah said that they are ready to compete in Africa because the government will cushion them with some financial support.



“King Faisal are ready to go to work with the support of the government. I have a big vision for the club and it’s my prayer that we will win the league,” he said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



He also urged the public to dismiss reports that they have not been able to pay the winning bonus of players for their excellent start to the season.



“It is not true that we are owing winning bonus. We settled all outstanding debts with regards to winning bonus,” he added.