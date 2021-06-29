King Faisal beats Legon Cities 2-0 to escape from relegation zone

King Faisal Babes

King Faisal boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Legon Cities in Techiman on Monday afternoon.

The Isha Allahu boys knew they had to win and they did with a strong performance which saw them score two good goals – one in each half.



Kwadwo Frimpong was the first scorer when he put the ball in the net after 22 minutes. His goal was a result of Faisal’s outstanding start to the game.



They doubled the lead 13 minutes after the halftime break through striker Kwame Peprah, his 12th strike of what has been a personal season.

Following the win, King Faisal sits one point above the drop zone. Thus, they must work hard to achieve positive results in their remaining three games which include a regional derby against Asante Kotoko next weekend.



The same applies to Legon Cities who despite sitting 10th are not far from safety. Only two separate them and relegation zone. Their remaining games will be crucial.