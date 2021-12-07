King Faisal coach clashes with Alhaji Grusah over league title ambitions

King Faisal pose for pre-match team photo Credit: 442 and Stock

King Faisal coach, Nurudeen Amadu has clashed with team owner, Alhaji Grusah over the club's target for the season.



According to the coach, he only aims for a respectable position on the league log at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League Season whereas Grusah believes the team is on top form and optimistic about winning the ultimate at the end of the term.



Currently, King Faisal beat city rivals Asante Kotoko to tire with their neighbour at the top of the table.



Speaking after the win, Coach Nurudeen did not want to jump the gun as he eyes a respectable position.

"It means that we are on course but it is just too early to say anything. But we believe that if we continue working hard at least we will get a respectable position on the league table. Not necessarily to take the cup because we are not ready for Africa." he said at the post-match.



However, Alhaji Grusah who was in a joyous mood following the derby said “this is a different King Faisal. In this country, we have a striker who can compete with any player. That is Zubairu. I told TV3 (that) without Ibrahim we are going to beat Kotoko, without Sarkodie we are going to beat Kotoko and we beat them. This is King Faisal. This year we will rise the team to win the trophy, Insha Allah."



The bankroller had already stated that the team have their eye on the big price.



“King Faisal will cause an upset this season. Although we are still having financial difficulties, still, we are aiming to win the league." He said in another interview with Dorma based Vice FM.



King Faisal share the top of the table spot with Asante Kotoko, both are on 13 points after 6 games.