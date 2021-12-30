King Faisal coach explains decision to field best team against Kotoko in FA Cup

King Faisal head coach, Nurudeen Amadu

King Faisal head coach, Nurudeen Amadu has explained that he fielded his best starting eleven against Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup Round 64 clash because of the lack of squad depth.

The highly-rated gaffer on the day went with his best squad although coaches would normally rest some players and give chances to some of the fringe players.



Speaking after his side defeated the opponent, Coach Nurudeen explained his decision saying, “We have a limited squad. The option is not that many. It's not because we have targeted the FA Cup, but the squad here is limited. You can see I introduced the fringe players in the second half.



Asked whether there is pressure on his team to achieve something this season after their impressive performance, Coach Amadu answered in the negative.

“There is no pressure, we have our level, but you always have to improve. We want to ensure at the end of the season we will not struggle like last season,” the King Faisal coach added.



King Faisal after defeating Asante Kotoko 1-0 today are through to the Round 32 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.