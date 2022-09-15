0
King Faisal confirms transfer of talented youngster Zubairu Ibrahim to FK Jedinstvo

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster, Zubairi Ibrahim has sealed a move to join FK Jedinstvo in Serbia.

In an official club statement from King Faisal on Thursday, the Ghana Premier League club says it transferred the forward for an undisclosed fee.

The club while bidding farewell to the talented attacker says it will continue to monitor him and wish him success in the next chapter of his career.

“We can confirm that Zubairu Ibrahim has completed a move to Serbian club FK Jedinstvo on an undisclosed fee

“We've watched you grow and will continue to view from afar as you take on your new venture.

“Thanks for your services to the Green and White over the years,” an official club statement from the club has said today.

