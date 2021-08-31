0
Menu
Sports

King Faisal congratulates city-rivals Asante Kotoko on 86th anniversary celebration

Asante Kotoko At 86.jfif Asante Kotoko and King Faisal share the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home venue

Tue, 31 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal Football Club have sent in a congratulatory message to its city-rivals Asante Kotoko as the Porcupine Warriors mark their 86th anniversary on this day 31 August.

The two clubs share the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home venue in the domestic top-flight.

A statement from the Insha Allah Boys to the Porcupine Warriors read, "86 years of greatness. Happy birthday to our neighbours @AsanteKotoko SC, to many more success ahead".



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: