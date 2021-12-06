King Faisal defender hails teammates after Kotoko victory

King Faisal defeated Kotoko 3-2

King Faisal defender, Pius Baffour Awuah has heaped praise on his teammates after beating Asante Kotoko 3-2 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Kotoko’s flying start to the season suffered a jolt as Zubairu Ibrahim scored a hat-trick to power King Faisal to a win in the Kumasi derby at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Cameroonian import Mfegue Omgba’s scored a brace for Asante Kotoko but that wasn’t enough to win them the points as Zubairu stole the headlines to give King Faisal their first win over their city rivals in seven years.



"Games between Kotoko and King Faisal are just like the Clasico (Barcelona and Real Madrid) because anything is possible of happening but we express gratitude to God for the victory," Awuah told Haske Radio.

"We were poor last season so many of teams tend to underrate us but it won't happen this time and we don't care because we will beat any team in Kumasi.



"Honesty, nothing has really changed in the team just there is an understanding among us now. We thank all our supporters, we appreciate them from day one."



King Faisal will host Elmina Sharks in the matchday seven game this weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium.